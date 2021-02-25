Coronavirus | Maharashtra reports spike of 8,702 cases

Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur contribute the highest number

The rising trend in fresh COVID-19 cases continued across Maharashtra which reported another big jump of 8,702 cases on Thursday as the active case tally surged past the 60,000-mark to reach 64,260. A spike of 56 deaths pushed the overall toll to 51,993.

Just 3,744 patients were discharged to take the cumulative recoveries to 20,12,367.

While the case tally has risen to 21,29,821, so has the sample testing.

“Of the 1,59,41,773 laboratory samples tested thus far, 21,29,821 [with the case positivity rate down to 13.29%] have returned positive with over 85,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality had incrementally dipped to 2.44%.

Cases also rose in Pune district, which reported another 1,500 cases to take its tally to 4,05,307. However, as per the Health Department figures, just four deaths were reported as the toll reached 8,048. However, district authorities said it has crossed 9,200 while the active case tally has surged to 8,183.

Mumbai city, too, reported a surge of 1,145 cases, taking its tally to 3,22,844 with 7,583 active cases. Five fatalities took the city’s toll to 11,463.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 1,100 fresh cases, taking the district’s tally to 1,48,488 of whom 8,312 are active. Five deaths were recorded as the toll rose to 3,499. Amravati district in Vidarbha too saw a spike of more than 700 cases, taking its tally to 33,572 of which 6,446 are active. Six deaths saw the toll rise to 451.

Yavatmal reported 162 cases, taking its total to 17,728 of whom 1,252 are active. No deaths, however, were reported from the district and the toll remained at 478.

In western Maharashtra, Satara’s cases steadily continued to rise with 112 new ones as the tally rose to 58,358 of whom 1,044 are active. No deaths were reported.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 22 cases and zero deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 51,274 of whom only 507 are active.

Kolhapur reported 35 cases and a single death as its case tally reached 49,592 of whom just 234 are active. Both Sangli and Kolhapur did not report any fatalities.

Dr. Awate said 3,05,745 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 2,521 were in institutional quarantine facilities.