COVID-19 | Maharashtra reports over 5,000 new cases; tally surges past 2.1 lakh

Maharashtra recorded 5,368 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the State’s total cases to 2,11,987.

As many as 204 deaths were also reported, pushing the death toll past the 9,000 mark to 9,026.

On Wednesday (July 1), the State had reported 5,537 cases. Since then, it has been bedevilled by four consecutive spikes of 6,000-plus cases a day, which climaxed on Saturday with 7,047 cases — the highest surge yet.

Of the total case tally, 87,681 are active ones, said State Health Department officials. As many as 3,522 patients were discharged, taking the total recoveries till date to 1,15,262.

Mumbai crosses 85,000

With 1,200 new cases, Mumbai’s tally has reached 85,724 of whom 23,624 are active. The city’s death toll has risen to 4,938 with 39 new deaths reported today.

Besides Mumbai, significant fatality surges were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with Navi Mumbai reporting 28 deaths to take its cumulative death toll to 243, Thane reporting 16 to take its toll to 579, and Vasai-Virar recording 13 fatalities as its death count rose to 123.

Seventeen deaths were reported from Pune district as its death toll surged to 889.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said that the State’s recovery rate stood at 54.37 while its case fatality stands at 4.26%.

Pune reported the second-highest surge in cases with over 804 new cases as its total case tally soared to 29, 403. Of these, 14,106 are active cases as given by the State health Department even though district administration authorities said only 11,199 cases were active.

Along with Mumbai and Pune, big surges were reported across the MMR.

Thane reported 551 new case, taking its tally beyond 18,800 while Kalyan-Dombivli reported 454 new cases, taking its tally to 10,854.

Navi Mumbai added 165 fresh cases taking its tally to 9,300. Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar, too, recorded sharp spikes, reporting 123 and 283 new cases respectively to take their case tallies to 4,855 and 6,317.

Spike in Jalgaon, Nashik

Meanwhile, Jalgaon and Nashik districts saw massive spikes of 237 and 262 new cases respectively. Nashik’s case tally stands at 5,478 of whom 2,077 were active while Jalgaon’s stood at 4,473 with 1,673 active cases.

Aurangabad district, a virus hotspot in the Marathwada, saw a rise of 244 cases, taking its case tally to 6,812 of whom 3,505 are active cases. With 11 fatalities, the district’s total death toll reached 301.

“Till date, of 11,32,447 laboratory samples, 2,11,987 (18.67%) have tested positive with aover 23,000 samples across the State tested on Monday,” Dr. Awate said.

He said 6,15,265 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 46,355 were in institutional quarantine facilities.