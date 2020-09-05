Coronavirus | Maharashtra reports more than 19,000 cases in a day, total tally shoots to 8.63 lakh

A high fatality spike of 378 new deaths pushed the total death toll to 25,964

Maharashtra climbed a new high in its single-day case surge, reporting a staggering 19,218 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday to take the State’s total case tally to 8,63,062.

The number of active cases has risen to 2,10,978. As many as 13,289 patients were discharged today to take the total recoveries to 6,25,773.

Of the 378 deaths, 248 fatalities are from the last 48 hours while 78 deaths have occurred last week. The remaining 52 deaths have occurred in the period prior to last week, said State Health Department authorities.

Today’s surge – the first time that the State reported more than 19,000 cases in a day – exceeded Thursday’s erstwhile high of more than 18,000 cases.

However, authorities said that the latest spike has to be viewed in the context of a record 94,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours.

“Of a total 44,66,249 laboratory samples tested thus far, 8,63,062 (19.32%) have returned positive with nearly 94,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours. The State’s recovery rate stood at 72.51%,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had marginally reduced to 3.01%.

Pune - the worst-hit district in the country – reported a huge surge of more than 3,500 cases to take its total case tally to 1,89,722. The district reported 95 deaths to take its total death toll to 4,333. As per the Pune district administration, the number of active cases in the district stood below 32,000 with the district’s recovery rate rising to 80%.

Mumbai, too, reported its highest surge in nearly two months with 1,929 new cases taking its total case tally to 1,52,024. Of these, 22,222 are active ones. 35 fatalities saw the city's death toll rise to 7,799.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported a new high in its case surge, with a tremendous spike of 1,848 new cases taking the district’s total case tally to 32,653 of whom 14,101 are active. With 26 deaths, its total death toll has climbed to 847.

Western Maharashtra once again witnessed high case surges: Kolhapur reported 674 new cases, taking its total tally to 24,501 of whom 6,224 are active while a record fatality spike of 40 new deaths saw the district’s death toll rise to 752.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 721 cases, which the district’s total case tally to 16,761 of whom 7,069 are active. 24 fatalities saw the district’s death toll climb to 508.

Satara district reported another big spike of 681 cases to take its total case tally to 16,777 of whom 6,486 are active. 12 new deaths took its cumulative death toll to 400.

Nashik district, a major virus hotbed in north Maharashtra, reported a huge spike of 936 fresh cases as its total tally reached 43,291 of whom 9,529 are active. With 17 new deaths, the district’s total death toll has risen to 937.

Jalgaon reported 739 fresh cases and eight new deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 30,227 of whom 8,047 are active ones, while the death toll has now climbed to 908.

Ahmednagar saw a massive case surge of more than 800 fresh ones to take its total tally to 23,222 of whom are 4,945 are active. With 21 fatalities, the total death toll has risen to 321.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thane reported 598 new cases as its total case tally crossed 48,500, while seven new deaths saw its fatality count rise to 1,526.

The Kalyan-Dombivli civic body reported eight deaths and 558 fresh cases to take its total death toll to 672 and its total case tally to 33,839.

Dr. Awate informed that currently, a total 14,51,343 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 36,873 were in institutional quarantine facilities.