Coronavirus | Maharashtra reports highest fatality surge

Of the total case tally, only 42,215 are active positive ones, said State Health Department officials.

With 139 COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday, Maharashtra posted its highest fatality surge yet to take the State’s total death toll to 2,849. Another spike of 2,436 new cases saw the State’s total case tally breach the 80,000-mark to reach 80,229.

Of the total case tally, only 42,215 are active positive ones, said State Health Department officials. As many as 1,475 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total number till date to 35,156.

“The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 43.81% while its case fatality rate is 3.55%,” said State Surveillance Officer Pradeep Awate.

Mumbai’s total case tally crossed the 45,000 mark to reach 46,080, with the city reporting 1,149 new cases. Of these, 25,768 are active cases. With 54 new fatalities, Mumbai’s total death toll has risen to 1,519.

As many as 30 deaths were reported from Thane district to take the district’s toll to 131.

Fourteen deaths were reported from Pune district to take the district’s toll to 390. However, Pune district authorities said the death toll had already risen to 393.

Pune district’s total tally, as per State Health department figures, has reached 9,051 with the district reporting more than 200 new cases on Friday.

After a period of relative calm, Malegaon – a major virus hotspot in Nashik – reported eight fatalities to take its total to 66.

Ratnagiri district in the Konkan reported five deaths to take its total count to ten. The district, which has witnessed a significant spurt in new cases in the past fortnight, now has reported a total of 344 cases, 205 of them active.

