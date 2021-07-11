Coronavirus | Maharashtra reports 8,500 new cases; active case tally climbs to 1.16 lakh

6,013 patients were discharged in the State on Sunday

Just 6,013 patients were discharged in Maharashtra on Sunday against a surge of 8,535 new COVID-19 cases as the State’s active case tally rose again to 1,16,165.

A total 350 deaths being added to the progressive death toll. 118 of these have occurred during the last 48 hours and 38 occurring during the past week. A further 194 fatalities have been added as per the ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process, said the State Health Department.

The State’s total death toll has climbed to 1,25,878 with the State’s case fatality rate rising to 2.04%.

The total cases have reached 61,57,799 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 59,12,479 with the recovery rate standing at 96.02%.

“Of a total 4,40,10,550 laboratory samples tested thus far, 61,57,799 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 13.99%) have returned positive with over 2.10 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported more than 1,000 new cases taking its total cases to 10,68,389. Nine deaths were reported as the total death toll rose to 17,509. As per district authorities, the active case tally stood at 10,700 while the total death toll has crossed 18,093.

Mumbai reported 558 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,27,694 while the active count rising to 11,423. As many as 15 fatalities took the city's death count to 15,627.

Kolhapur in western Maharashtra reported more than 1,400 new cases taking its total case tally to 1,74,017 of whom 13,157 are active. 36 deaths saw the cumulative death toll rise to 5,048.

Satara reported 755 cases and 16 deaths as its total cases rose to 20,26,36 of whom 8,505 are active while the death toll climbed to 4,874.

Neighbouring Sangli reported more than 1,100 new cases and 22 deaths. The total case tally stands at 1,65,264 with the active cases rising to 11,717 while its total death toll reached 4,552.