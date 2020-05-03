Coronavirus | Maharashtra reports 678 new cases as tally nears 13,000-mark

The spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continued relentlessly with the State reporting 678 positive cases on Sunday as its cumulative tally climbed to 12,974, while a further 27 deaths took the State’s death toll to 548.

As per figures from the State Health Department, Mumbai reported 21 fatalities, while four were reported from Pune city and one each in Bhivandi and Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai city reported 441 of the 678 new cases as the city’s cumulative tally rose to 8,800 cases with 343 fatalities thus far.

“A total 115 persons were discharged today, taking the cumulative number of discharged till date to 2,115,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Only 48% of the deaths reported today had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease, according to authorities.

Till date, 1,70,139 samples have been tested in Maharashtra, of which 1,56,078 (nearly 90%) have returned negative while 12,974 have tested positive.

While the State Health Department put Pune district figures at 1,396 active cases, the district administration put the number at 1,464, with a surge of at least 68 fresh cases today. As per the State Health Department, Pune district’s death toll stands at 106.

While the State Health department has not recorded any rise in cases in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area, district officials reported six new cases on Sunday, including that of four women, among them a 71-year-old lady, and two youths in their early 20s who tested positive.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shravan Hardikar has divided the township into 21 containment zones, sealing off the Pimple-Saudagar and Sangvi areas from where the fresh cases were reported.

Other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported sharp spike in fresh cases as well, with Thane district reporting a rise 28 new cases as its tally rose to 548, while Navi Mumbai reported 12 new cases as its cumulative tally touched 216 and Kalyan-Dombivli reported 17 new cases as its total tally rose to 212.

Malegaon in Nashik district – a virus hotspot in north Maharashtra – reported a rise of ten new cases (as per State figures) as Nashik’s tally surged to 284 active cases of which 229 are from Malegaon city.

“There are 997 active containment zones in the state currently. A total 11,078 surveillance squads have screened more than 51 lakh people till date. Presently, 1,81,832 people across the State were in home quarantine and 13,158 persons were in institutional quarantine facilities,” said Dr. Awate.