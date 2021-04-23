Coronavirus | Maharashtra reintroduces e-pass system for emergency travel

Mumbai

23 April 2021 19:44 IST

People have to apply on https://covid19.mhpolice.in/ and submit the necessary documents and mention the reason

With strict restrictions for containing the COVID-19 pandemic coming into force in Maharashtra, the police on Friday reintroduced the e-pass system for inter-State and inter-district travel in "extreme emergency" situations.

Fresh restrictions on travel, attendance in offices and weddings came into force on Thursday night. The State, which is facing an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, was already under several restrictions since April 14.

"The e-pass system has been reintroduced from Friday and citizens should use it in the case of absolute emergency," said Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey.

Those who cannot access the online system can visit the nearest police station to procure it, he said.

E-passes are meant for use only in emergency, the DGP said.

During the first nationwide lockdown last year, the e-pass system was introduced for all emergency and essential services. Lakhs of passes were issued by the state police then.

Recently, the Mumbai police introduced colour-coded stickers for essential services vehicles within the city.

City police spokesperson S. Chaitanya said that Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police are authorized to issue the passes for traveling outside Mumbai.

For travel inside city limits, the colour coding system will continue, he said.