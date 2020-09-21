Coronavirus | Maharashtra records highest single-day recoveries

Pune

21 September 2020 06:04 IST

The State records fresh spike of more than 20,000, total case tally breaches 12-lakh mark.

For the third consecutive day, Maharashtra’s recoveries outweighed its case surge with the State posting its highest single-day recoveries on Sunday after 26,408 patients were discharged to take the total discharged till date to 8,84,341.

As many as 20,598 new Covid-19 cases saw the total case tally breach the 12-lakh mark to reach 12,08,642.

A total of 455 deaths pushed the death toll to 32,671. Of these, 238 fatalities are from the last 48 hours while 109 deaths have occurred last week. The remaining 108 deaths have occurred in the period prior to last week, said State Health Department authorities.

The State’s active cases has now come down to 2,91,238.

“Of a total 58,72,241 laboratory samples tested thus far, 12,08,642 (20.58%) have returned positive with more than 86,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours. The State’s recovery rate has risen to 73.17%,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate was currently 2.7%.

Pune reported more than 3,500 cases to take its total case tally to 2,61,135. The district reported a sharp fatality spike of 76 deaths to take its total death toll to 5,264. As per the Pune district administration, the number of active cases in the district has risen to 42,600.

Mumbai reported 2,209 cases to take its total case tally to 1,84,439 of whom 27,787 are active. 44 fatalities saw the city's death toll rise to 8,469.

Nagpur district reported yet another staggering jump of more than 2,100 cases to take the district’s total case tally to 62,241 of whom 19,100 are active. An alarming fatality surge of 54 new deaths took the total death toll to 1,676.

In western Maharashtra, Sangli reported a big jump of 835 cases to take the district’s total case tally to 31,591 of whom 10,767 are active. With 16 deaths, the total death toll has risen to 946.

Satara reported 14 fatalities to take its cumulative death toll to 737. As many as 770 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 30,037 of whom 9,048 are active.

Kolhapur reported more than 700 cases and 11 deaths as its total tally surged to 37,508 of whom 8,132 are active. Its death count has now risen to 1,104.

In north Maharashtra, Jalgaon reported a big spike of 840 cases and 12 new deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 42,881 of whom 8,975 are active ones, while the death toll has now climbed to 1,127.

Nashik district reported more than 900 cases as its total tally reached 63,172 of whom 13,900 are active. With 13 deaths today, the district’s total death has climbed to 1,145.

Ahmednagar again reported a massive spike of 889 cases as its total case tally rose to 35,676 of whom 9,268 are active ones. 16 deaths took the total death toll to 569.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thane reported 11 new deaths as its fatality count rise to 1,738. More than 700 new cases saw its total case tally cross the 62,000 mark.

The Kalyan-Dombivali civic body recorded 14 deaths and 478 cases and to take total death toll to 808 its total case tally to 42,326.

Dr. Awate informed that currently, a total 18,49,217 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 35,644 were in institutional quarantine facilities.