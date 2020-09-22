Coronavirus | Maharashtra records highest single-day recoveries yet with more than 30,000 discharges

Pune

22 September 2020 03:53 IST

In a heartening trend, Maharashtra’s recoveries exceeded its case surge for the fourth consecutive day as 32,007 patients were discharged on Monday in what is the State’s the highest single-day recovery figure till date.

A relatively low surge of 15,738 COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the tally to 12,24,380 of whom 2,74,623 are active ones. The recoveries till date have risen to 9,16,318.

The toll was pushed to 33,015 with 344 deaths.

However, the low spike has to be viewed in the context of just 40,000 samples tested in the last 24 hours as opposed to the daily average of nearly 90,000 samples.

“Of the 59,12,258 laboratory samples tested thus far, 12,24,380 (20.71%) have returned positive with more than 40,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has risen to 74.84%,” said Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the fatality rate was 2.7%.

Pune reported more than 2,000 cases to take its tally to 2,63,715. The district reported 42 deaths to take its toll to 5,306. As per the officials, the number of active cases had now exceeded 43,000.

Mumbai reported 1,837 cases to take its case tally to 1,86,276 of whom 26,858 are active. 36 fatalities saw the city’s toll rise to 8,505.

Nagpur district reported an alarming surge of 72 deaths taking the toll to 1,748. A big jump of more than 1,000 cases took the district’s case tally to 65,331 of whom 18,491 are active.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur reported a huge surge of more than 900 cases and eight deaths as its tally surged to 38,455 of whom 7,956 are active. Its death count has now risen to 1,112.

Sangli reported 639 cases to take the district’s tally to 32,230 of whom 10,641 are active. With 20 deaths, the toll has risen to 966.

Satara reported eight fatalities to take its cumulative death toll to 745. 608 cases saw the tally rise to 30,645 of whom 8,737 are active.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported a massive spike of nearly 2,000 cases as its tally reached 65,252 of whom 14,312 are active. With 12 deaths on Monday, the toll has climbed to 1,157.

Jalgaon reported more than 450 cases and 18 deaths. The case tally has risen to 43,346 of whom 8,827 are active ones, while the toll has now climbed to 1,145.

Ahmednagar again reported nearly 350 cases as its tally rose to 36,024 of whom 8,524 are active ones. 12 deaths took the toll to 581.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thane reported five deaths as its fatality count rose to 1,743. Nearly 600 cases saw its tally cross the 62,000 mark.

The Navi Mumbai civic body recorded six deaths and 369 cases taking the toll to 819 and its case tally to 36,497.

Dr. Awate said 18,58,924 persons were in home quarantine and 35,517 were in institutional quarantine facilities.