Coronavirus | Maharashtra records a whopping 9,500 cases, tally 3,10,455

Pune

20 July 2020 05:51 IST

High fatality surges reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Maharashtra reported a phenomenal surge of 9,518 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, making the spike the highest single-day case surge till date as the case tally has reached 3,10,455.

A concurrently high fatality surge of 258 deaths has pushed the toll to 11,854.

This is the fifth time in less than 10 days that the State has reported a single-day jump of more than 8,000 cases, with the first such spike of 8,139 cases being reported on July 11.

Of the tally, 1,28,730 are active ones, said health officials. With 3,906 patients discharged on the day, the cumulative recoveries till date has gone up to 1,69,569.

Pune district faring worse than Mumbai

As per official figures, Pune district — presently faring worse than Mumbai — reported a staggering surge of more than 3,000 cases and 45 fatalities as its case tally surged to 54,624 and toll 1,359.

While the officials have put the district’s active case figure at 33,748, the Pune district administration authorities claimed that the number of active patients was a little more than 17,000.

With 1,038 cases reported on the day, Mumbai’s tally has reached 1,01,388. However, only 23,697 are presently active with more than 71,000 recoveries (nearly 70%) till date.

With 64 deaths, the city’s toll has risen to 5,714.

High fatality surges were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as well with Thane district reporting 19 deaths (tally 835) while Kalyan-Dombivli reported 22 fatalities (tally 305).

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the recovery rate stood at 54.62% and the fatality rate at 3.82%.

Cases continued to mount in the MMR as Thane reported 680 cases taking the district’s case tally over the 27,000 mark.

Another massive spike

Kalyan-Dombivli recorded another massive spike of 475 cases (tally 17,226).

Navi Mumbai reported 298 cases taking its tally to 12,929 while Ulhasnagar reported 198 cases to take its tally to 5,855.

Mira-Bhayander recorded 135 cases while Vasai-Virar reported 276 cases to take their tallies to 6,570 and 9,549 respectively.

Raigad district saw a big spike of 385 cases as its total touched 6,078. With eight fatalities, the district’s toll has reached 110.

The other big upsurge was reported from Nashik district — a major virus hotspot in north Maharashtra — which reported 565 cases to take its tally to 9,533 of whom 3,982 were active.

The district also reported 10 deaths, taking its count to 367.

Virus hotspot

Aurangabad district, a virus hotspot in the Marathwada region, reported a big spike of 323 cases as its tally reached 9,778 of whom 4,055 are active cases. With another five deaths, the district’s toll has now reached 369.

“Till date, 3,10,455 (19.85%) of the 15,64,129 laboratory samples have been tested positive with nearly 42,000 samples across the State tested today,” Dr. Awate said.

He said 7,54,370 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 45,846 in institutional quarantine facilities.