Coronavirus | Maharashtra records 394 cases, 18 deaths

Maharashtra reported 394 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the State’s tally mounted to 6,817 cases, while 18 new deaths took the toll to 301.

According to health officials, 11 of these deaths were from Mumbai, five were from Pune and two from Malegaon in Nashik.

Mumbai’s death toll now stands at 178, while that of Pune district has risen to 67, with 63 reported from Pune city alone. “67% of the deaths reported had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” State Surveillance Officer Pradeep Awate said.

While the surge was considerably lower than the staggering 700-plus case on Thursday, Mumbai’s tally soared to 4,447, with 242 of the 394 new cases reported from the city. The news was better for Pune city, which reported only 38 fresh cases, as against 100 on Thursday. The city’s tally reached 848.

However, Pimpri-Chinchwad, which had hitherto kept the contagion in check, reported 13 new cases to take its total to 70. Along with the rural areas, Pune district’s cumulative tally has risen to 961.

Hearteningly, the number of those discharged saw a rise, as 117 persons were discharged on Friday. The number of persons recovered stands at 957.

Malegaon reported seven new cases, taking the city’s tally to 116, with 11 deaths.

Areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (excluding the city) reported a jump in new cases, with seven reported from Kalyan-Dombivli to take its tally to 131. Seven more cases were recorded in Thane district whose total stands at 255.

“Mortality rate in the state due to COVID-19 is 4.4% currently. On analysing 269 deaths in the state, mortality rate among patients below 50 years old is comparatively less. It is 0.64% in the age group 21-30 years and it rises with increasing age beyond this age group. It is highest (17.78%) in the age-group 61-70 years. This underpins the increased possibility of complications in patients above 50 years of age and with high-risk comorbidities,” said Dr. Awate.

He also said that till date, 1,19,161 people across the State are in home quarantine and 8,814 persons in institutional quarantine.