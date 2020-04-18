Other States

Coronavirus | Maharashtra records 328 fresh COVID-19 cases

In dire straits: Autorickshaw drivers and family members waiting for meals at Kandivali east in Mumbai on Saturday.

In dire straits: Autorickshaw drivers and family members waiting for meals at Kandivali east in Mumbai on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Total number stands at 3,648; death toll mounts to 211; standard treatment protocol coming soon

Maharashtra recorded 328 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Saturday, making it the third-highest single-day jump for the State. The total number of cases touched 3,648.

With 11 more deaths, the death toll in the State touched 211. Mumbai alone accounted for nearly 62% of the State’s cases and 60% of the deaths.

Health officials said that of the 11 deaths reported on Saturday, five were from Mumbai, one each from Thane and Aurangabad, four from Pune. “Out of the 11 deaths, six were men and five women. Five of the deceased were over 60 years and six were in the age group of 40-60,” said an official.

Nine of the 11 deceased had multiple co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease, the official said.

To tackle the increasing number of cases and the high mortality rate, the State government had appointed two expert committees: one for Mumbai and the other for the rest of Maharashtra. Both committees are ready with their draft recommendations.

“The draft will be submitted to the government, and it will be finalised in a day or two. The final document will be the standard treatment protocol aimed at early diagnosis, early treatment and reducing mortality,” said Dr. Subhash Salunkhe, technical adviser to the government on pandemic control.

Clinical management

He said the draft consisted of overall clinical management of patients. “There is also an emphasis on prone positioning for ventilation for better results, along with other important aspects that can stop the patients from deteriorating rapidly,” Dr. Salunkhe said. The final treatment protocol would be released soon.

The State has carried out 67,468 tests so far. As many as 82,299 people are under home quarantine and 6,999 people are under institutional quarantine. So far, 365 patients have recovered, and have been discharged from hospitals.

