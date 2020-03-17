Other States

Coronavirus | Maharashtra Police suspends drunk driving test

Traffic Police personnel in Maharashtra have been told to suspend breath-analyser tests till the situation returns to normal.

Traffic Police personnel in Maharashtra have been told to suspend breath-analyser tests till the situation returns to normal.   | Photo Credit: P. Srushti

At 39, Maharashtra has so far recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country

In a bid to protect police personnel from novel coronavirus infection, Maharashtra Highway Police has suspended breath-analyser tests needed to check drunk driving, a senior officer said.

A circular in this regard was issued by Vinay Kargaonkar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Maharashtra Highway Police, on Monday.

“Outbreak of coronavirus has been reported in the State. To contain the spread of the virus, the police personnel need to take precautionary measures accordingly.

“Hence, Traffic Police personnel in all police units should not conduct breath-analyser tests for alcohol consumption by motorists,” stated the circular.

The test would be resumed once the situation gets normal, he added.

Kargaonkar told PTI that that the decision was taken to prevent further spread of coronavirus infection.

He said police personnel are vulnerable to the infection because they have to place the breath-analyser apparatus into the mouth of motorists to check whether they are driving drunk.

At 39, Maharashtra has so far recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2020 12:20:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-maharashtra-police-suspends-drunk-driving-test/article31089218.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY