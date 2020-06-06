Other States

Coronavirus | Maharashtra plans to procure remdesivir

Checks widen: A health worker collecting samples for COVID-19 at Dharavi in Mumbai on Saturday.

Checks widen: A health worker collecting samples for COVID-19 at Dharavi in Mumbai on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Vijay Bate

It will buy 10,000 vials with nearly ₹12 crore in CSR funds, says Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra is planning to procure 10,000 vials of remdesivir, an anti-viral drug that is being tried globally on patients with severe COVID-19. Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the drug would be procured with nearly ₹12 crore in CSR funds.

Also read: Maharashtra reports highest fatality surge

Remdesivir, a broad-spectrum anti-viral injection, was earlier tried for Ebola. It was approved by the Drug Controller-General of India early this week for “restricted emergency use”. Currently, its safety and efficacy in the treatment of COVID-19 are being tested in phase-three clinical trials. “We are reaching out to all the companies that have received the licence to make the drug. We will be procuring it from the company that offers it at the lowest rates,” said T.P. Lahane, head of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

The U.S.-based Gilead Sciences that has made the drug has signed non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with five generic pharmaceutical manufacturers — Cipla Ltd., Ferozsons Laboratories, Hetero Labs Ltd., Jubilant Lifesciences and Mylan — based in India and Pakistan to expand supply of the drug. The company hopes to make it available in July. Two Bangladesh companies have announced production of the generic version of the drug under World Trade Organisation provisions that allow waiver of licences for the least developed countries. Gilead has maintained that it cannot verify the authenticity or effectiveness of a product not manufactured by itself or its licensed partners.

Mr. Tope, however, said the State might consider getting the drug from Bangladesh if Indian companies do not have the required stock.

The COVID-19 task force, appointed by the Maharashtra government, has made four important recommendations to reduce mortality. The recommendations include making remdesivir and another anti-viral drug favipiravir available for patients. While remdesivir has been procured for over 15 patients on compassionate grounds, fast-track trials for favipiravir are under way at many hospitals. The task force has also pushed for wider availability of re-purposed arthritis drug tocilizumab and psoriasis drug itolizumab, which have shown efficacy in reducing cytokine storm in COVID-19 patients. “Additionally, convalescent plasma therapy should be made available widely,” said task force member Dr. Shashank Joshi.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 11:06:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-maharashtra-plans-to-procure-remdesivir/article31768857.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY