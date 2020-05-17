Coronavirus | Maharashtra, Mumbai report highest single-day surges

17 May 2020 23:27 IST

State tally crosses 33,000-mark with 2,347 new cases of which 1,595 are from Mumbai city

Pune

Maharashtra reported its highest single-day surge yet on Sunday, with 2,347 new COVID-19 cases, as the total tally breached the 33,000-mark to soar to 33,053 cases, while 63 new fatalities saw the death toll shoot up to 1,198.

24,161 of the total number of cases reported were active, said State health officials. Maharashtra’s number of active positive cases accounts for more than 40% of the country’s active novel coronavirus cases, while the State’s death toll accounts for a third of India’s COVID-19 deaths.

Advertising

Advertising

Mumbai city, which recorded a staggering 1,595 of these new cases to post its highest day-surge as well, breached the 20,000-case mark to rise to 20,150 cases.

Exactly a week ago, on May 10, the State had reported its previous single-day high case surge of 1,943.

Also read: Coronavirus India lockdown Day 54 live updates

State Health Department officials said that 600 persons were discharged today, taking the cumulative discharged patients till date to 7,688.

As per figures, 38 of the 63 fatalities today were reported from Mumbai city to take the city’s death toll to 734, while nine deaths were reported from Pune district to take its death toll to 197. However, district authorities said that the actual figure for Pune district had risen to 199 and that the State Health Department’s numbers had only today taken into account the backlog in fatalities which had occurred yesterday.

Six deaths were reported from Aurangabad city, a major hotspot in Marathwada, to take the district’s death toll to 31. Three deaths each were reported from Solapur and Raigad, while one death each was reported from Thane, Panvel, Latur and Amravati.

“65% of the deaths reported today had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune district’s case tally, as per State Health Department figures, has risen to 3,821. However, the district administration said that the total had crossed 4,000 cases with the district reporting more than 200 new cases today.

Kolhapur district, which hitherto had kept the contagion in check, reported 11 new cases today, including that of a medical practitioner. Authorities ascribed the surge to the many people entering the district from Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) following a relaxation of lockdown rules pertaining to inter-district travel.

Besides Mumbai and Pune, the other major surge in new cases came from parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with Thane reporting 157 new cases to touch 1,778 while Navi Mumbai reported 86 new cases to reach a total 1,368.

Aurangabad district reported a sharp spike of 66 new cases as the district’s total case tally surged to 939.

Till date, 2,73,239 samples have been tested in Maharashtra of which 2,40,186 (more than 90%) have returned negative while 33,053 have tested positive

Increased testing

Stating that there had been a thirteen-fold increase in laboratory tests in the State as compared with March, Dr. Awate said that according to the COVID-19 portal analysis, only 679 laboratory tests were being conducted each day in March.

“In contrast, in the first 15 days of May, this has increased to 8,628 lab tests per day in the State — a thirteen-fold increase. In India, 1,630 laboratory tests per ten lakh of the population is being done currently. In Maharashtra, the number is 2,137 laboratory tests per ten lakh of the population,” he said.

Dr. Awate further said that there are 1,688 active containment zones in the State currently.

“Presently, 3,48,508 people across the State were in home quarantine and 17,638 persons were in institutional quarantine facilities,” he said.