Coronavirus | Maharashtra govt. issues circular to limit air conditioning

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday announced that the government has issued circulars directing people to restrict use of air conditioning in the wake of the coronavirus scare.

“WHO guidelines are clear on this and COVID-19 can sneak through AC ducts and vents, so the directive,”Mr. Tope said.

The directive issued by State Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas said air conditioned rooms have greater possibilities of the COVID-19 virus surviving or entering through vents and thus there should be minimum use of air conditioning in government and private offices.

“The windows should be left open for the sunlight to enter while the ACs can be used wherever only important,” the circular reads.

Mr. Tope said he is in touch with the union government on testing facilities and increasing trains for migrants workers going out of the city. The total of Maharashtra COVID-19 cases stands at 63 positive, he said.