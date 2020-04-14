Coronavirus: Maharashtra forms task force for patient management protocol at dedicated hospitals

The Maharashtra government has set up a task force of specialist doctors to recommend a patient management protocol for serious and critically ill COVID-19 patients in dedicated critical care hospitals.

On Monday night, the government issued an order which said that it noticed that a large number of COVID-19 cases are being detected in Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation area and that the death rate of positive patients is higher than the State and national average.

Also read: Data | Why has Mumbai seen the most coronavirus cases in Maharashtra?

The government said that thus it had been decided to form a nine-member task force under the chairmanship of Dr. Sanjay Oak. Senior doctors from government and private hospitals are part of this task force.

The government also designated Nanavati Hospital, Saifee, Saint George, Wockhardt, Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital and Seven Hills hospitals as critical care hospitals.

Also read: To limit lab load, BMC to first test those with symptoms

The government order said that this task force shall suggest patient management protocol for serious and critically ill COVID-19 patients, recommend requirements of healthcare specialists and support staff in dedicated specialist care hospitals, recommend a suitable drug protocol to maintain uniformity in treating the critically ill and recommend criteria and logistics required to transfer critical patients from different hospitals to intensive care units of these dedicated or shortlisted hospitals.