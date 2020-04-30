Coronavirus | Maharashtra cumulative tally crosses 10,000 mark

The COVID-19 juggernaut surged relentlessly onwards in Maharashtra, as the State breached the 10,000-cases mark on Thursday. It reported 583 new cases and 27 deaths, as the cumulative tally and the death toll surged to 10,498 and 459 respectively.

According to figures given by the State Health Department, 20 of the deaths were reported from Mumbai city, while three were reported from Pune city. Pune district authorities, though, reported five deaths today, including of a person hailing from Kolhapur.

On the other hand, 180 persons left hospitals on Thursday, taking the total discharged in the State till date to 1,773, said State Surveillance Officer Pradeep Awate.

Mumbai’s death toll now stands at 290, while that of Pune district (the State health department’s figure) is 88. According to the Pune district administration, however, the district’s death toll has now touched 90.

Nagpur reported its second death on Thursday and Raigad district its first.

“Eighty-one per cent of the deaths reported had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease.

One of them was an HIV patient and one was suffering from cancer,” said Dr. Awate. Information regarding co-morbidities of four of the patients was not available as yet.