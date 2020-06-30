Coronavirus | Maharashtra adds 5,257 new cases

Maharashtra recorded another massive surge of 5,257 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the State’s total case tally to 1,69,883.

This is the fourth consecutive daily surge (and the third-highest thus far) of more than 5,000 cases to be reported in the State. Of the total case tally, 73,298 are active ones.

Total death toll touched 7,610 with 181 new deaths. Of these, 78 were reported in the last 48 hours while the remaining 103 were from an earlier period, said State Health Department officials.

As many as 2,385 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries till date to 88,960.

With 1,226 new cases on Monday, Mumbai’s total case tally has reached 76,765, of which only 28,749 are active though. With 21 new deaths, the city’s death toll has risen to 4,463.

With the 23 new deaths reported on Monday, Pune district’s death toll has climbed to 740.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said that the State’s recovery rate stood at 52.37%. Its case fatality stands at 4.48%.

Pune district reported more than 450 new cases as its total case tally reached 21,303, according to the State Health department figures. Monday’s surge was relatively lower compared to the daily figures of 800-plus cases recorded in the last week.

Along with Mumbai city, most areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported record high case surges. In what may be its highest single-day case surge till date, Kalyan-Dombivli reported 513 new cases taking its total case tally to 6,555.

The upsurge in new cases continued unabated in Thane, with the district reporting 580 new cases. Navi Mumbai reported 134 fresh cases.

Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar in the MMR, too, witnessed sharp spikes of 150 and 287 new cases respectively to take their total case tallies to 3,396 and 4,493.

Cases continued to pile up in Nashik district in north Maharashtra, which reported 206 new cases. Of these, Nashik city alone reported 143. The district’s total tally has risen to 4,111 of which 1,727 are active cases.

“Till date, of a total of 9,43,485 laboratory samples, 1,69,883 (18%) have tested positive. Nearly 20,000 samples were tested across the State today,” Dr. Awate said.