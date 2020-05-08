Coronavirus | Maharashtra adds 1,089 new cases; Mumbai’s death toll stands at 462

With 1,089 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Friday, Maharashtra’s overall tally stood at 19,063, while 37 fatalities saw the State’s death toll touch 731. This is the fifth time in little more than a week that the State has reported a surge of more than 1,000 cases in a single day.

However, as per the State Health Department’s medical bulletin, a further 146 cases in Mumbai have not been added to the count owing to “non-reconciliation”.

Officials said 25 of the fatalities were from Mumbai, taking the city’s death toll to 462, while Pune district reported 10 more deaths, taking the city’s toll to 139. However, Pune district administration said the death toll had risen to 141.

One death each was reported from Jalgaon and Amravati districts, taking their total death tolls to 15 and 12 respectively.

“73% of the deaths reported today had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

As many as 169 persons were discharged, taking the cumulative discharged till date to 3,470, said Dr. Awate.

Of the 1,089 new cases, Mumbai accounted for 748, with a cumulative tally of 12,142. With 75 new cases, Pune district’s tally has risen to 2,537.

Solapur district in Pune division also witnessed a spike in cases, with 20 fresh cases taking the district’s tally to 195.

However, the most alarming surge in new cases was recorded in Aurangabad district in Marathwada, which reported 99 new cases as its total tally rose to 477, said district authorities. The State Health department, in contrast, reported an increase of just 23 new cases from Aurangabad.

Other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported new cases in double digits, with Thane reporting 82 new cases to touch 825, while Navi Mumbai reported 57 new cases as its cumulative tally rose to 716 cases.

22 new cases were reported from Akola district to take the district’s cumulative tally to 121, while Malegaon in Nashik district reported at least 18 new cases to take its case tally to 450.

Till date, 2,12,350 samples have been tested in Maharashtra of which 1,92,197 (nearly 90%) have returned negative while 19,063 have tested positive.

“There are 1,139 active containment zones in the State currently. Presently, 2,39,531 people across the State were in home quarantine and 13,494 persons were in institutional quarantine facilities,” said Dr. Awate.