Coronavirus | Madhya Pradesh to screen 8 crore people for COVID-like illnesses in July

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced the launch of a ‘Kill Corona’ drive in July to screen the State’s 8 crore people for COVID-19-like illnesses.

Nearly 14,000 health workers will survey families within a fortnight and spread awareness on containing the virus. The drive will kick off from Bhopal, said the State Directorate of Health Services.

The survey teams, comprising health and anganwadi workers and accredited social health activists, will cover 10 lakh houses every day, with each team visiting around 100. Further, ‘covid mitras’, or volunteers will aid the teams.

“The total population of the State will be covered under this survey. The work to educate people about health will also take place simultaneously,” said a release by the Directorate.

Consultation on health

People could consult teams for health issues and seek treatment for cough, cold, dengue, malaria and diarrhoea. The collected information will be entered on the ‘Sarthak’, a mobile phone-based employee management application, the Directorate added.

Also read: Coronavirus | Fewer hospital-born babies in Madhya Pradesh as women fear virus

Mr. Chouhan instructed district authorities to prepare for the campaign at a meeting on Wednesday, and appealed to people to cooperate. “A meaningful message will be conveyed by this unique and major campaign to other States too,” said Mr. Chouhan.

The task of identifying suspected patients quickly and their treatment would become easier through the door-to-door survey. “The speed of the campaign should be accelerated with the support of members of the Crisis Management Group of districts,” he said.

Claiming that success had been achieved at containing the spreading of coronavirus, Mr. Chouhan said, “The State stood at second position in the country with a recovery rate of 76.1%.”