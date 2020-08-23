Coronavirus | Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary tests positive

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Dr. Prabhuram Chaudhary. Photo taken from his twitter handle.

Bhopal:

23 August 2020 14:24 IST

Prabhuram Choudhary is the seventh Minister besides the Chief Minister to be infected

Madhya Pradesh Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prabhuram Choudhary on Sunday afternoon declared he had tested positive for COVID-19, the seventh Minister besides Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to have contracted the illness so far.

Giving out the test result on Twitter, Dr. Choudhary appealed to those who came in contact with him to get tested. “Those in close contact should quarantine themselves. With your prayers and blessings I will return soon amidst you to do public service,” he wrote in Hindi.

Days ago, Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav had tested positive for the illness after taking part in a crowded religious ceremony in Ujjain while accompanying Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had earlier recovered from the illness. On Saturday, the day the State registered its steepest single-day surge in cases at 1,226, Mr. Scindia launched a three-day BJP membership drive amid thousands of supporters in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Advertising

Advertising

Public gatherings, including political events by both the Congress and the BJP, which had been banned by Mr. Chouhan in view of several MLAs and Ministers testing positive picked up after August 14.

Earlier, Cooperatives Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria, Minister of State for Panchayat and Rural Development Ramkhelawan Patel, Water Resources Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang and Public Works Department Minister Gopal Bhargava had contracted the illness. BJP State president V.D. Sharma had also tested positive.