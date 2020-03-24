Coronavirus | Madhya Pradesh designates Bhopal Memorial Hospital as treatment facility

The Madhya Pradesh government has issued an order designating the ICMR-run Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC), which takes care of Bhopal gas tragedy survivors, as the State-level COVID-19 treatment facility.

Only patients suffering from the infection will be treated there now, read an order issued by Pallavi Jain Govil, Principal Secretary, Public Health and Family Welfare Department.

So far, the State has recorded seven cases six in Jabalpur and one in Bhopal. On Monday night, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan imposed a curfew in both the cities.