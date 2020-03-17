Coronavirus | Lower courts in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to hear only urgent matters

As a precautionary measure in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed all courts at the district and sub-divisional level in Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh to restrict their functioning to only urgent matters till further order.

The HC, in continuation of its earlier order on precautionary measures to be taken against the spread of the coronavirus, directed the district and sub-divisional courts to take up only bail matters, and those requiring urgent stays or injunctions. A court can proceed to hear any matter in which the counsel for both the sides give sufficient reasons for urgency. All remaining matters, including those fixed for final arguments and time-bound issues, will be adjourned beyond March 31, 2020, said the order.

The court also said that no undertrial prisoner would be produced before the subordinate courts and instead video conferencing facilities can be utilised. The Chandigarh Judicial Academy is to suspend all its institutional training programmes.

Earlier, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana had unanimously resolved to request advocates to abstain from work in all courts and quasi-judicial tribunals till March 31. The Bar Council also decided to postpone elections to the District Bar Associations from April 3 to April 17, said former chairperson Vijender Singh Ahlawat.