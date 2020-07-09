Coronavirus | Lokdown in Uttar Pradesh again from July 10: Govt.

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a lockdown in the state from 10 p.m. on Friday till 5 a.m. on Monday, permitting movements only for providing medical and essential services in the state.

The curbs have been imposed in the state to check the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases, Chief Secretary R.K. Tiwari said in an order communicated to district officials all over the state.

This decision has been taken after reviewing the present situation of the COVID -19 pandemic and for putting an effective check on it, the Chief Secretary said, adding all offices and markets will remain closed during this period although medical and health services and other essential services will continue as before.