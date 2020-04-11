Coronavirus lockdown | Work resumes at Assam tea gardens after a fortnight

Work in some tea gardens in Assam resumed on Saturday after a fortnight due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Plantation owners and members of the Indian Tea Association (ITA) said preliminary work had began at some major estates and small tea gardens in Darrang, Dibrugarh and Jorhat districts.

ITA chairperson Vivek Goenka had on April 4 written to State Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna seeking reopening of the tea estates with 50% of the workforce as had been permitted by the Centre a day earlier. “We asked the Deputy Commissioners to take decisions as per the Government of India’s direction, garden-wise, if the management and the workers want to resume operations after they assure the local administration that they will maintain all advisories,” Mr. Krishna said.

Assam Tea Planters’ Association chairperson Nazrana Ahmed said the workers will restrict their activities to plant protection, irrigation and sanitisation at workers’ settlements. “The operations will be in a staggered manner,” she said.

The Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, the apex body of plantation workers, said the gardens had been instructed to adhere to the guidelines of World Health Organisation and Assam’s Health Department.

“Guidelines have been issued and each garden will be sealed with a ban on entry and exit during the lockdown,” Sangha General Secretary Rupesh Gowala said.

Assam has 803 tea estates employing 7.21 lakh workers. At least 10 lakh other workers work with 1.8 lakh small tea gardens.