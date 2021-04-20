Coronavirus | Lockdown won’t imposed in Haryana: CM

Arrangements made to ensure no labourer faces any problem, says Manohar Lal

Putting an end to speculation surrounding ‘lockdown’, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday said no lockdown would be imposed in the State.

He said there would be strict compliance of COVID-19 guidelines to contain the deadly virus. The Chief Minister, addressing a live telecast programme — ‘Haryana ki Baat’, urged the labourers and workers not to panic.

“Adequate arrangements have been made to ensure that no labourer faces any problem. The State government is standing by every worker,” said the Chief Minister.

“Last year many labourers had faced problem due to the lockdown. But this time keeping the interest of the labourers and workers, especially those working on daily and monthly wages, no lockdown would be imposed.

“To ensure adequate medical arrangement for COVID-19 patients, the State government has recently held discussion with the DRDO officials for setting up a 500-1,000 bed dedicated hospital in Panipat.”

He said there is a steady increase in the cases, which is serious matter of concern. “In the last one and a half months, the number of new infection cases has reached about 7,000 in one day. To deal with this emergent situation, a State-level COVID Monitoring Committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Health Minister Anil Vij.”

Mr. Lal said there is no shortage of oxygen supply in hospitals right now. “Liquid oxygen is being produced in the oxygen plant in Panipat. Simultaneously, efforts are being made to ensure the availability of oxygen in gas form,” he said.

Health Minister Anil Vij said there are about 42,000 active cases of whom about 30,000 are in home isolation and 12,000 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals with special care.

He said the Health and AYUSH department is taking complete care of the patients who are in home isolation. “To ensure their fine health, Covid-kits are being provided in which medicines for treatment, pulse oximeters, corona prevention literature and other necessary materials are included. Doctors’ teams are visiting door-to-door once in two days to examine and treat the patients.”