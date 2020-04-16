Coronavirus lockdown | U.P. cops lodge nearly 20k FIRs

Acting sternly against those violating lockdown regulations, the Uttar Pradesh police has registered 19,448 FIRs and booked 60,258 people for allegedly violating various prohibitory regulations, effected by the corona-triggered, 40-day nationwide lockdown, a senior official said on Thursday.

It has also collected a total fine of ₹7.7 crore from people violating the lockdown restrictions, he said.

“To implement the lockdown strictly in districts, police registered 19,448 FIRs against 60,258 violaters of lockdown orders,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told reporters.

The FIRs were lodged under IPC section 188, which deals with disobedience to any order promulgated by a public servant.

He said the police also recovered ₹7.7 crore as fine from those breaching the lockdown.

“The CM has made it clear that black-marketing will not be allowed and strict action will be initiated against such persons,” he said.