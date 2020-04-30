Coronavirus lockdown | Three migrant workers return to Ganjam from Surat on cycles

Some poor migrant workers have started returning from Surat in Gujarat to their homes in Odisha’s Ganjam district by taking up the journey of over 1,600 km on bicycles.

Three such workers reached the Ganjam district on Tuesday after completing the long journey in 13 days. They are Pintu Swain (28) of Bishnuchakra village in Buguda block, Babuli Behera (40) of Dhunkapada village in Polasara block, and Karpur Nahak (42) of Balichhai village in Aska block. All of them were placed under quarantine at centres set up for it in their respective villages.

The men were working in the textile mills of Surat that were closed down. Their savings were exhausted in a few days, forcing them to take the extreme decision of cycling back. “We felt to cycle all the way back was our only way out of Surat,” said Mr. Swain.

Without proper food

According to the three men, they cycled 100 km to 150 km every day. During the tiring journey, they did not have money for securing proper food. At some places, they received dry food from philanthropists and at other times they had to buy bread and biscuits to survive. Near Nagpur, they were allegedly cheated by some persons, who made them cut wheat in a field by promising them food, which was never provided. A group of journalists at Bhanjangar gave them good food on Wednesday, they said.

“We were very careful about spending what little we had because we had keep enough for repairing our cycles over the journey,” Mr. Swain said. They do not want to return to Surat again after their recent lockdown experiences. They said they would try to get some work near home instead of returning to Surat.

Reports said 14 other migrant workers from Surat are on their way to Ganjam district on their cycles. Most of them are from the Surada block and are expected to enter Ganjam on Thursday.

Strict rules

According Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, all returning migrant workers will be undergoing medical check-ups, COVID-19 tests and strict 14-day quarantines. The Collector has ordered strong action against anyone breaking the rules, which could lead to the spread of the coronavirus in Ganjam. No one has tested positive in Ganjam district till now.