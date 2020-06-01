Coronavirus lockdown | Punjab to open liquor shops, barber shops in non-containment zones from June 1

CHANDIGARH

Amarinder Singh has directed the health and transport departments to come out with detailed SOPs for permitted activities and movement in this phase of the lockdown, beginning June 1 till June 30, for the areas outside containment zones.

In line with the Central government’s guidelines for Unlock 1.0, the Punjab government on Sunday ordered the formulation of clearly defined Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for opening up of hotels-hospitality services, shopping malls, places of worship, and restaurants for in-dining, from June 8, while announcing immediate opening up of shops, including liquor and barber shops, beauty parlours, spas etc, from June 1 in the non-containment zones.

"In the containment zones, however, only essential activities shall be allowed and there shall be a strict perimeter control. Such zones will be demarcated by the district authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of Union health ministry. The district authorities would also identify buffer zones outside containment zones wherein restrictions as considered necessary, may be put in place, " said an official government statement.

It added that the movement of individuals for all the non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 9.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m., as per the Centre’s guidelines and district authorities have been directed to issue prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC and ensure strict compliance.