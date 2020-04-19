Coronavirus lockdown: Over 55k cases, 11k arrests in Maharashtra for violations

Over 56,000 offences have been registered and more than 11,000 people arrested in Maharashtra since March 22 for violation of lockdown norms in place for the coronavirus outbreak, a state home department official said on Sunday.

While 55,393 cases have been lodged for disobedience under section 188 of the IPC, another 1,051 are for illegal transport during the lockdown, an official said.

“We have arrested 11,645 people, seized 36,935 vehicles and collected fines worth Rs 2,06,73,644 since March 22. We have arrested 301 people for 105 incidents involving assault on policemen on duty,” he informed.

A total of 567 people were found flouting quarantine orders, he added.

He said, so far, 40 police personnel, including eight officers, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Of the total cases registered, Pune city leads with 8,100, followed by 5,383 in Ahmednagar,” the official said.