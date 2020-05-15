Other StatesMumbai 15 May 2020 21:40 IST
Comments
Coronavirus lockdown | Migrant on way to railway station dies
Updated: 15 May 2020 21:40 IST
A 45-year-old migrant worker from Rajasthan, identified as Harish Chander Shankarlal, who walked 30 km to catch a Shramik Special train, collapsed and died near the Vasai Road railway station in Mumbai, an official said on Friday.
Shankarlal walked the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway to reach the station as he had no money to hire a vehicle, and collapsed on the way. The police took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead before admission. An accidental death case has been registered by the police.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Other States
Read more...