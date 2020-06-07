Coronavirus lockdown: Manipur has collected over ₹49 lakhs as fines so far

IMPHAL:

The drive against violators would continue since there was no relaxation of the curfew and lockdown, says ADGP

The Manipur government has collected ₹49,35,570 as fines till Saturday ever since the national lockdown to curb novel coronavirus was imposed in the State.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and order) L. Kailun said “Altogether 574 persons along with 477 vehicles who violated the curfew and lockdown restrictions were detained. They were later released after the fines imposed by the duty magistrate amounting to ₹72,550 were paid. So far, fines amounting to ₹49,35,570 were collected”. He said that the drive would continue since there was no relaxation of the curfew and lockdown.

Chief Minister N. Biren said, “The government is planning to open all shops in Imphal city. However, the three women’s markets in the city shall remain closed”. Women vendors are selling consumer items in open areas and lanes as the main markets remain closed.

Meanwhile, referring to some video clips in the social media which showed some boys and girls dancing allegedly in some quarantine centres, Churachandpur Collector Pawan Yadav said that stern warning had been issued to the inmates of the centres in the district not to violate social distancing rules.

Khoirom Sashikumar, additional health director and spokesperson, said that on Saturday, 26 persons were found to be COVID-19 positive, the highest number in Manipur so far. The total number of patients in the State is now 169.

Fiftyfour persons had been discharged and now there are now 115 cases of active cases. The rate of recovery in the State is 46.95%.