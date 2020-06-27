Coronavirus lockdown | Mamata Banerjee calls for restrictions on flights, trains

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for restricting international flights and trains from COVID-19 hotspots, as new infections in the State crossed 500 for the first time.

The State recorded 542 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 16,190. Active cases on Friday stood at 5039 in the State, which is recording a recovery rate of 65 %. Ten more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the number of people who have died of the viral infection to 616.

“I demand the immediate suspension of international flights,” Ms. Banerjee said on Friday. “Till July, domestic flights too must be suspended. Let Kolkata to Bagdogra flights operate. International flights can operate once a month. There’s no tracing, testing and scanning of those who are returning on international flights,” she told journalists at a press conference at the State secretariat.

The Chief Minister said trains coming from COVID-19 hotspots should also be restricted. She cited instances of COVID-19 patients having travelled on domestic flights and trains.

“Of what use is the lockdown if trains and flights operate? We had managed to control the situation, but under these circumstances, our numbers are increasing. We will write to the Centre when we need more help,” the Chief Minister said.

West Bengal government has extended lockdown in the State till July 31.

Ms. Banerjee expressed concern at certain political parties holding gatherings without police permission and hinted that the Trinamool Congress may not organise the July 21 Martyrs Day Rally. She expressed the hope that Metro services in the city would become operational from July 1, maintaining proper safety guidelines.

The Chief Minister announced that the State government had capped the costs of COVID-19 testing in private hospitals at ₹2,500 and consultation at ₹1000. The government had also set up protocol monitoring teams, which would visit hospitals where deaths due to COVID-19 had occurred and ensure proper treatment protocols were maintained.