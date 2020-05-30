Coronavirus lockdown | Govt., private offices in Bengal to open from June 8, says Mamata

Kolkata

30 May 2020 02:52 IST

Lockdown relaxations come at a time when there is spurt in number of COVID-19 cases

West Bengal Chief Minister on Friday announced relaxations to lockdown and said all government and private offices would open in the State from June 8. The relaxations come at a time when the number of COVID-19 infections had increased, with north Bengal districts recording a spurt in cases.

“Public sector and private offices will function with 100% staff from June 8. Schools will remain closed in June,” she said. Religious institutions and places of worship would be opened from June 1. Tea and Jute sectors would operate with 100% staff from June 1. “Only 10 persons will be allowed in these places at a time,” she said. On public transport, the Chief Minister said buses would accommodate as many passengers as number of seats.

Shramik Specials

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the way Shramik Special trains were bringing migrant labourers to the State. “If thousands can travel in crammed trains, I feel temples and mosques can also open,” she said. Ms. Banerjee said nothing was stopping the Railways from operating more trains. “I was Railway Minister. I know there are 20 to 25 coaches to a train. Thousands are travelling in a crammed condition for 48 hours. Those who are not infected are getting infected,” she said. The Chief Minister asked whether the Railways had turned Shramik Special trains into “corona express.”

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Banerjee said about five lakh migrants had come to the State through about 75,000 trains. She said many migrants were coming from COVID-19 hotspots such as Delhi and Maharashtra and testing positive for the infection. Expressing her helplessness to contain the infection, she said it was not in her hands any more.

Meanwhile in north Bengal, from Malda to Cooch Behar witnessed spike of COVID-19 cases for a week. Last weekend in Malda, the cases went up by 31 in one day, while the figure has crossed 100 in the last one week in the district.

In Cooch Behar, the number went up from zero to 32 on Friday, with 29 cases located only in the Dinhata block. “The community spread is escalating with the return of migrant workers. But since they are from the State we have to welcome them,” the Chief Minister had said earlier.

Minister tests positive

West Bengal on Friday recorded 277 new cases, taking the total to 4,813. Seven deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 302. These include 72 cases where the State government says deaths were due to co-morbidities. Corona cases were recorded from 18 of 22 districts, including Kolkata. Districts like Nadia, Uttar Dinjapur and Purba Bardhaman recorded a spike in the number of cases, even as highest number of cases were recorded from Kolkata, followed by North 24 Parganas and Howrah.

Earlier in the day, State ‘s Fire and Emergency Affairs Minister Sujit Bose tested positive for the infection. Mr. Bose, along with his wife who also tested positive, has been kept in home qurantine.

BJP leader criticised

Meanwhile, State BJP president Dilip Ghosh received flak for saying that death of migrants returning home on Shramik Special trains are “small and isolated” incidents, and the railways cannot be blamed for it. “Some unfortunate incidents have taken place. But you can’t just blame the railways for it. They have been doing their best to ferry the migrants. Some deaths have taken place, but these are isolated incidents. We have examples of how railways has done its best to serve passengers. Some small incidents have taken place, but that doesn’t mean you will close down the railways,” Mr. Ghosh, also a BJP MP, told reporters.

His remarks drew sharp reactions from the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition CPI(M) in West Bengal, which asked the BJP leader to be more sensitive to the plight of the labourers.

(With PTI inputs)