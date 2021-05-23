Coronavirus | Lockdown extended in Haryana till May 31

Restrictions extended to further bring down the positivity rate and fatality rate.

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown for the third straight week till May 31. The stand-alone shops and the shops in the market places are now allowed to open with certain restrictions, but shopping malls will continue to remain shut.

Amid decline in active cases and the positivity rate, the government extended lockdown — rechristened as “Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana” — for another week saying there was a need to continue the restrictions to further bring down the positivity and fatality rates.

The government has allowed certain relaxations for the shops — both stand-alone and those in market places. As per the latest directions, stand-alone shops are allowed to open during the time when the night curfew is not in operation. The shops in market places can remain open from 7 a.m. to 12 noon in a staggered manner. They will be allowed to open as per the odd-even formula.