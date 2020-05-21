Other States

Coronavirus lockdown | Community kitchens to provide free food, water for migrants walking along NH in Jharkhand

Migrant workers will be provided food and water free of cost at 94 spots in Jharkhand.

Migrant workers will be provided food and water free of cost at 94 spots in Jharkhand.  

Vehicles will be arranged to drop them at their destinations, says Chief Minister Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who has been vocal over insensitivity towards the plight of the migrant workers, announced community kitchens along highways to provide free food to them.

Also read: Community kitchens come to the aid of many

The kitchens will be set up at a gap of 20 km. The migrant workers will be provided food and water free of cost at 94 spots so far identified, according to Mr. Soren’s office.

These workers will be taken to the nearby centre from where vehicles will be arranged to drop them at their destinations.

The CM has also ordered that migrant workers from other States who are either stranded in Jharkhand or using the State as transit route be given food.

“People should not lose humanity at the time of pandemic like this. We should set an example of humanity and amity. About 7 lakh workers from Jharkhand are stranded outside. Food and accommodation arrangements for more than 6 lakhs have been made in coordination with various State governments,” said Mr. Soren.

The government is making efforts to bring back the migrant workers stuck outside by special trains and buses, he said. Besides, Jharkhand has been providing two meals to about 45,000 people every day through 6,432 “Didi Kitchens”.

On May 15, the CM had directed all district administrations and the police to ensure that no person either belonging to Jharkhand or any other State walks towards their destinations inside the State.

Mr. Soren had in no uncertain terms criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over transporting tarpaulin-wrapped bodies in an open truck. Eleven Jharkhand workers had died in road accidents in Uttar Pradesh last week.

The Jharkhand CM in a letter requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s permission to operate chartered flights to evacuate Jharkhand’s migrant workers stranded in Ladakh (about 200) and around northeastern States (450).

Earlier, he had made a similar request for evacuating 320 workers from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Mr. Soren has made it clear that Jharkhand would bear the cost of transportation.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 7:50:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-lockdown-community-kitchens-to-provide-free-food-water-for-migrants-walking-along-nh-in-jharkhand/article31643021.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY