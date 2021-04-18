Other States

Coronavirus | Lingaraj Temple closed for general public

Devotees stand in the queue as they enter inside the Lord Lingaraj temple for puja rituals. File.   | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has restricted public entry into the 11th century Lingaraj Temple after four sevayats (priests) tested positive for coronavirus.

“In view of detection of substantial number of COVID-19 positive cases among the sevayats of Lord Shree Lingaraj Temple and in larger public interest and with a view to contain the further spread of virus, the public entry to the Shree Lingaraj Temple is restricted inside the temple until further order,” said the Corporation here on Sunday.

The temple administration will ensure that rituals are conducted by the sevayats only. The Ashokastami car festival will be conducted without the mass participation of devotees.

Lingaraj Temple is the second most visited temple by devotees in Odisha after Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri.

The Jagannath Temple is to remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, while no decision has been taken on the total closure of the temple.

The capital city of Bhubaneswar has been reporting a high number of COVID-19 positive cases for the past one week now. On Sunday, 338 new cases were detected. The total number of active cases in Bhubaneswar stood at 2,527, which is more than 10% of the State’s active cases.

On average, 2,000 tests are conducted in Bhubaneswar every day. Since April 14, the daily spike in cases has been found to be well above 300. The test positivity rate hovers around 15% in Bhubaneswar. On Saturday, 451 persons had tested positive in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally increased to 3,68,258 following 3,662 positive cases reported on Sunday.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Coronavirus | Bihar slaps night curfew; closes all schools, public places till May 15

West Bengal polls | EC imposes 24-hour campaign ban on BJP's Sayantan Basu, TMC's Sujata Mondal

West Bengal polls | Narendra Modi should resign owning responsibility for COVID-19 surge: Mamata Banerjee

BJP rallies in Bengal | Modi demonstrating his role as party campaigner, not India’s PM: CPI(M)

Coronavirus | West Bengal CM Mamata writes to PM Modi on vaccine shortage

Coronavirus | Bed requirement for COVID-19 patients more than our capacity: Gujarat Dy. CM

Coronavirus | Gunny, water drip system keep temperature low in COVID-19 isolation coaches in Maharashtra
Disk-footed bat recorded for the first time in India.

Meghalaya records India’s first bat with sticky disks

NPP snubs ally BJP in Meghalaya tribal council

Voting for second phase of Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls to be held on Monday

Police grill pharma director over Remdesivir stock; BJP fumes

BJP leaders from outside campaigning in Bengal responsible for spike in COVID-19 cases, says Mamata

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata demoralised as BJP much ahead of TMC after five phases of polls: Shah

COVID-19 surge: Rahul Gandhi cancels his West Bengal rallies

6 COVID-19 patients die due to low pressure oxygen in Madhya Pradesh hospital

Superintendent of Bihar’s COVID-19 dedicated hospital writes to govt. to relieve him due to lack of oxygen supply

Madhya Pradesh | 59.9% voting in Damoh Assembly bypoll

Polling for Pipili by-election on May 13, says official

Vehicles to be colour coded to limit movement in Mumbai

Coronavirus | Mandatory tests, 14-day quarantine for Kumbh Mela returnees in Odisha
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 18, 2021 8:01:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-lingaraj-temple-closed-for-general-public/article34351522.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY