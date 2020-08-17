Other States

Coronavirus | Law department office sealed in Tripura after officers found COVID-19 positive

The office enclosure of the law department at the civil secretariat here has been sealed on Sunday after a few senior officials tested positive for coronavirus. The officers and staffs of the law department have been quarantined following the detections, health department sources confirmed.

Meanwhile four more virus patients have died at the Covid-19 isolation ward in the GBP Hospital on Sunday. With this number the mortality tally has gone up to 59.

Sample of 1562 people tested during the day and 143 of them found coronavirus positive. Most of the new cases were reported from west Tripura.

The tally of Covid-19 positive cases now stands at 7,240. Health department record shows the recovery rate of virus infected patients has improved further and it is calculated at 74.40%.

Tripura has the second highest coronavirus cases in northeast India after Assam.

