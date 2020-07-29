Coronavirus | Kolkata, North 24 Parganas comprise 70% of all COVID-19 deaths in Bengal

West Bengal on Tuesday recorded 2,134 cases of new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the State to 62,964. The State also recorded 38 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the number of deaths to 1,449.
During the past 24 hours, 2,105 persons were released from different health facilities in the State, taking the total number of persons discharged so far 42,022. The active cases in the State remained at 19,493 — nine less from Monday. The discharge rate in the State remained at 66.74%.
Of the 38 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, 18 were recorded from North 24 Parganas district, and 10 from Kolkata. The city has recorded 706 deaths so far, while the adjoining district of North 24 Parganas has recorded 308 deaths. Together, they account for almost 70% of all deaths in the State. Howrah, which recorded four deaths in the past 24 hours, is the third most affected district with 184 deaths.
In terms of new COVID-19 infections, Kolkata recorded the highest number of 778 infections in a day, followed by North 24 Parganas with 462 infections in the day. Howrah recorded 224 infections in the day, and South 24 Parganas 184.
The State tested 17,021 samples in the past 24 hours and the total samples tested for COVID-19 is 8.39 lakh.
