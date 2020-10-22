Coronavirus | Kerala reports most COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI:

22 October 2020 19:01 IST

More than 7,400 test positive in Kerala; Maharashtra continues to register most number of deaths.

India reported 55,839 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, with 78% recorded from 10 States and Union Territories (UTs), and Kerala reported the most number of cases, followed by Maharashtra (which continues to register the most number of fatalities) and Karnataka, according to data given on Thursday by the Union Health Ministry for Wednesday.

COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free in Tamil Nadu, says Edappadi Palaniswami

Both Kerala and Maharashtra were reporting a very high number of new cases, with more than 8,000 cases each, followed by Karnataka, with more than 5,000 cases, a Ministry release said.

Advertising

Advertising

India also reported 702 case fatalities, as per the data. Of this, nearly 82% was concentrated in 10 States/UTs and more than 25% of the new fatalities were from Maharashtra (180), the Ministry said.

The active cases have been sustained below 10% of the total cases for the last three days, and presently, they comprised 9.29% of the total positive cases of the country standing at 7,15,812, the release stated.

“The positivity rate has also been maintained to less than 5% over the past three days, indicating that the spread of infection is being effectively contained through focussed strategies and actions of the Centre and the States/UTs. Today, the daily Positivity Rate is reported to be 3.8%,’’ said the release.

Coronavirus | Active COVID-19 cases remain below 10% of total caseload

India also reported a total recovered cases close to 69 lakh (68,74,518). As per the data, 79,415 patients have recovered and discharged, with 81% of the new recovered cases concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra contributed more than 23,000 to the single day recovery.

Not the last pandemic: WHO

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a release issued on Thursday, said that with the ongoing pandemic, it had never been clearer that health was a political and economic choice.

“In the past 20 years, countries have invested heavily in preparing for terrorist attacks, but relatively little in preparing for the attack of a virus – which, as the COVID-19 pandemic has proven, can be far more deadly, disruptive and costly,’’ he said. This would not be the last pandemic, he noted.

“But when the next one comes, the world must be ready. Part of every country’s commitment to build back better must therefore be to public health, as an investment in a healthier and safer future,” he said.