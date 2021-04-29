Other States

Coronavirus | Kashmir hospitals run out of COVID-19 drugs

Beds lie inside an indoor stadium converted into COVID-19 treatment center for emergencies in the wake of the spike in the numbers of positive coronavirus cases in Srinagar, Wednesday, April 28, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

Scores of SOS calls flooded online social media platforms on Wednesday asking for Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, administered to COVID-19 patients, as stocks of these medicines ran out in the Kashmir valley’s main hospitals, at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus.

Official sources said a quota of only 10,500 vials per week had been fixed for Jammu and Kashmir by the Centre in its first allotment and distribution phase.

The family of Ieeba Khan, 30, could not find Tocilizumab at the Chest Disease Hospital, the main government-run hospital catering to COVID-19 patients.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently spoke to the head of the hospital, Dr. Naveed Nazir, in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme.

Officials told The Hindu that the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, the Chest Disease Hospital and the Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Hospital did not have adequate supply of both drugs.

“It's going to impact the mortality rate among the severely sick patients,” a senior doctor told The Hindu on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Dr. Raghav Langer has directed all drug control officers to ensure strict market enforcement and stringent action “in case of any instance of hoarding, black marketing by the unscrupulous elements, so that the injections reach to the genuine patients in the government hospitals and designated private Covid hospitals”.

The Drug Controller has been asked to submit daily logs of sales and purchases.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2021 2:23:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-kashmir-hospitals-run-out-of-covid-19-drugs/article34434212.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY