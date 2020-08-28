Coronavirus | Karnataka case spike of 9,386 sets new record

Bengaluru adds 3,357 cases; 2,795 test positive in Telangana; A.P. tally close to four lakh; Kerala confident of handling peak

With 9,386 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Karnataka registered its highest single day spike, and the State’s total cases went up to 3.09 lakh.

An upward trend in cases in Telangana was confirmed, with 2,795 persons testing positive on Wednesday. Eight people succumbed to the virus, taking total fatalities to 788.

Over 60,000 tests were done, taking the total to 11.42 lakh, and total cases stood at 1,14,483. Active cases were put at 27,600, with 20,866 in home/institutional isolation. Samples tested per million population stood at 30,772.

The Health department said the Case Fatality Rate was lower at 0.68, compared to the national average of 1.84. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area contributed the maximum cases, with 449 testing positive on Wednesday. Rangareddy reported 268 cases, Nalgonda (164) and Khammam (152). Other districts reported as follows: Warangal Urban (132), Karimnagar (136), Medchal-Malkajgirl and Sddipet (113 each), Nizamabad (112), Mancherial (106) and Mahbubabad (102).

Andhra Pradesh tally

The Andhra Pradesh tally inched closer to the four lakh-mark with 10,621 new infections on Thursday. The State also witnessed 92 fatalities. The new cases pushed the tally to 3,93,090, and active cases to 94,209. The toll climbed to 3,633, but mortality rate remained at 0.92%.

A total of 34.79 lakh samples were tested so far, including 61,300 tested in the previous 24 hours. The positivity rate in the previous 24 hours stood at 17.33%. Kurnool reported 13 new deaths, the highest, Nellore 11 and East Godavari 10. Chittoor reported nine new deaths and topped with the highest toll of 369. West Godavari and Kadapa reported seven deaths each, Prakasam, Anantapur and Visakhapatnam six deaths each, Guntur five deaths and Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Krishna four new deaths each.

East Godavari again reported the highest single-day spike of 1,089 infections. Prakasam district reported 1,020 cases, Nellore (934), Chittoor (928), Guntur (926), West Godavari (892), Kurnool (855), Srikakulam (846), Kadapa (844), Anantapur (815), Visakhapatnam (593), Vizianagaram (563) and Krishna (316).

Karnataka deaths

In Karnataka, 141 COVID-19 deaths were reported, adding up to 5,232 fatalities. Bengaluru Urban had 3,357 positive cases and 59 deaths. Besides this, as many as 19 patients who tested positive for COVID 19 died due to non-COVID 19 causes.Of 84,987 active cases, 747 were in ICU. On Thursday, 68,187 tests were conducted including 29,004 rapid antigen tests, the remaining were RT PCR and other tests.

Kerala reports 2,406 cases

Kerala reported 2,406 new cases on Thursday, the State’s cumulative case number rising to 66,761. Patients in hospitals stood at 22,673 .

Ten deaths were added to the State toll, and the total to 267. Four deaths were reported from Thiruvananthapuram, three from Kannur and one each from Alapuzha, Thrissur and Kozhikode. Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that preparations had been made for the pandemic peak, and the health system could treat eight-fold patients from current levels.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram bureaus.)