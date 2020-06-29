Coronavirus | Karnataka braces as virus deaths, new cases rise

Thiruvananthapuram

29 June 2020 23:41 IST

Kerala records 17 cases of community transmission; Greater Hyderabad is Telangana hotspot with 861 new cases

In a sharp rise in fatalities, Karnataka recorded 19 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, the State’s highest in a single day. Telangana registered 975 more cases and six deaths. Andhra Pradesh reported 11 deaths and 793 fresh cases.

Kerala reported 17 cases of local transmission from unknown sources in the community, among 121 new cases on Monday.

This included three health care workers in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts and nine personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force in Kannur.

The pattern of local transmission had thrown up similar figures in the past two days. With the test result of one Tamil Nadu native, who died at Manjeri Medical College hospital on June 24, turning out to be positive, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the State rose to 23.

Of the new cases reported on Monday, 78 were people returning from abroad, and another 26 from other States. With the number of new recoveries put at 79, active cases or people undergoing treatment in hospitals stood at 2,057.

Total cases reported in Kerala since the outbreak began were 4,311, of whom, 2,150 had recovered.

The number of persons on surveillance and quarantine stood at 1,80,617, of whom, 2,662 with mild COVID-like symptoms were isolated in hospitals.

The number of samples tested in the past 24 hours is 5,244.

The State has three new hot spots on Monday and the total number of hot spots now is 118.

In Andhra Pradesh, which tested 30,216 samples on Monday, five new deaths in Kurnool, two each in Krishna and Nellore and one each in Vizianagaram and West Godavari made up the toll. It cumulatively stood at 180.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 13,891 and active cases to 7,479. So far, 6,232 patients had recovered including 324 new recoveries. Of active patients, 5,839 were under treatment at COVID-19 designated hospitals and 1,640 asymptomatic patients were treated at new COVID Care Centres.

Among fresh cases, 706 were of locals, and the remaining from other States and countries.

West Godavari reported 113 new local cases while Guntur reported 98, Anantapur 96 and Kurnool 86 cases. They were followed by East Godavari (72), Kadapa (71), Chittoor (56), Krishna (52), Prakasam (26), Nellore (24), Visakhapatnam (11) and Vizianagaram (1). Srikakulam reported no new case.

The tallies of local cases in Kurnool is inching close to 2000-mark and those of Anantapur, Krishna and Guntur are also increasing rapidly. Of the overall tally, 11, 554 cases are of locals.

The district tallies were: Kurnool (1873), Anantapur (1467), Krishna (1383), Guntur (1291), East Godavari (1074), West Godavari (988), Chittoor (947), Kadapa (865), Nellore (603), Visakhapatnam (516), Prakasam (339), Vizianagaram (146) and Srikakulam (62). The imported cases were of foreign returnees (391) and people from other States (1946).

Telangana registered 975 more cases on Monday, and six more deaths. The latest fatalities in Telangana raised the toll to 253. The Greater Hyderabad area continued to be the hotspot with 861 new cases, while neighbouring Rangareddy district reported 40 cases and Medchal-Malkajgiri (20).

The Health department said active cases stood at 9,559, taking the total number of affected people to 15,394. In all, 410 people were discharged during the day - raising the total number discharged to 5,582.

Also, 2,648 samples were tested, of which 1,673 were negative. The cumulative samples tested crossed 85,000 of which 69,712 tested negative. The department expressed concern that people were travelling across the State since restrictions were lifted, with some not following preventive measures like wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing.

Bengaluru has 738 cases

With 19 new deaths Karnataka’s toll stood at 226. A total of 1,105 positive cases were reported. Of the new cases, 738 were from Bengaluru. Of the 19 deaths, 12 were reported from Ballari district, three from Bengaluru Urban, one each in Dakshina Kannada, Ramanagar, Hassan and Bagalakote. No co-morbidities were recorded in 10 out of the 19 deaths, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said.

Meanwhile, 176 patients were discharged from hospitals across the State. No patients were discharged in Bengaluru Urban and 16 other districts. Out of the total 14,295 cases reported, 7683 patients have been discharged. Out of the total 6382 active cases in the state, 268 patients are undergoing treatment at intensive care units at designated hospitals in the state.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Karnataka bureaus)