Coronavirus | Kanpur official warns doctors who resign

LUCKNOW

30 April 2021 04:18 IST

Have a duty to help during pandemic, says DM Alok Tiwari

The district administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, the second worst COVID-affected district, has warned of strict action against doctors who are allegedly resigning to avoid working during the pandemic.

The warning was issued by Kanpur DM Alok Tiwari after some cases came up where doctors in private and government hospitals were resigning.

Mr. Tiwari said a probe would be launched against such doctors who quit their jobs just to avoid working during the pandemic or are “seeking unduly high salary” to work. If the probe finds them guilty, strict action would be taken against such doctors, he said.

“It is their responsibility to utilise their medical knowledge at this juncture for the sake of the investment made by the society in their training,” said the DM.

U.P. recorded 35,156 fresh cases and 298 deaths, including 37 deaths in Lucknow, 19 in Prayagraj and 16 in Kanpur in the last 24 hours.