Coronavirus | Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi, sources said on Tuesday.

He was admitted to Max Hospital, Saket on Monday, they said.

“He has tested positive for COVID-19,” a source said.

Mr. Scindia had shown some symptoms of coronavirus following which he was brought to the facility.

Recently, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Mr. Patra, who has been discharged, tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday to inform people about his return back home. Mr. Patra said he will take some more time to recover fully.

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has surged in the last several days.

Delhi recorded 1,007 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 29,000-mark. The death toll due to the disease has mounted to 874.