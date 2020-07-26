Coronavirus | J&K touches 44,744-mark in per million testing

Jammu and Kashmir has reached the mark of 44,744 as against 12,742 in the country in per million testing, officials as 523 infections on Saturday pushed the tally to 17,305.

A J&K spokesman said the recovery rate in the Union Territory is 53.01%. It is a major dip compared to the figures of 68% last month.

“The UT has also a considerably low mortality rate of 1.7% as against 2.4% in the whole country. The mortality rate in Jammu province is far low at 0.6% as against 2.0% in Kashmir,” the official said.

The average cases per million stand at 1,339. “It is far low in Jammu division at 623 as against 1,899 in Kashmir division.”

“The overall positivity rate in the UT is 3% as against 8.3% in the country. It is 1.3% in Jammu province and 4.7% in Kashmir province,” the spokesman said.

Jammu and Reasi districts have recorded lowest, 0.8 positivity, in the UT, while South Kashmir district Shopian has witnessed the highest positivity rate at 8.3% followed by 5.3% in Baramulla.

523 new cases, 9 deaths

At least 523 positive cases, 367 from Kashmir division and 156 from Jammu division, were reported on Saturday, with nine more deaths taking the toll to 305.

“300 more patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals. Of the 17,305 positive cases, 7,483 are active positive and 305 have died,” an official said.

Summer capital Srinagar saw the highest 145 cases in the past 24 hours.