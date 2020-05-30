Coronavirus | J&K sees spike in cases as locals return

The ongoing return of workers led to a sharp rise in the COVID-19 graph in Kashmir, as 128 more cases and one more fatality were recorded in the past 24 hours.

“The total number of patients is 2,164 now, with 875 recoveries. Of the 128 fresh cases, 36 were detected in the Jammu division, 92 were registered in the Kashmir division. Sixteen such patients were also discharged from the hospitals,” said a government spokesman.

The official said 990 cases (46%) were inward travellers. “Till date 1,58,773 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been listed for surveillance. At least 81,410 persons have completed their surveillance period,” the officials said.

J&K saw over return of over 60,000 persons in the past one month. “With 48% of all positive cases in the Union Territory being contacts, indicates highly aggressive contact tracing and surveillance. Whereas, detecting of positive cases in travellers can be attributed to the stringent policy to sample, test and quarantine each incoming individual,” Chief Secretary B.V.R Subrahmanyam said.

Srinagar saw a spike of 27 cases, up from less that 10 cases per day in the past few weeks. “Srinagar has 246 positive cases,” said the spokesman.

Anantnag recorded six cases, Baramulla eight, Kupwara 18 , Kulgam 19 and Pulwama 13. In the Jammu division, Jammu witnessed seven new cases, Udhampur one, Samba two, Rajouri six, and Kathua six.

Meanwhile, on the Day 5 of resumption of operation of domestic flights, 16 flights with 1,652 passengers arrived on Friday at the Jammu and Srinagar Airports, official said.

Samples of a 70-year-old man from south Kashmir’s Shopian district tested positive for COVID-19 a day after his death.

Dr. Salim Khan, nodal officer for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Srinagar, said, “The resident of Aliarpora, Bagander in Shopian was admitted on May 27 as pneumonia patient with underlying hypertension and diabetes melitus. He died at SMHS hospital last evening. Today his sample report showed positive.”