Coronavirus | Jharkhand wants Remdesivir from Bangladesh

Hemant Soren.  

In a surprise development, Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren wrote to the Central government on Sunday seeking permission to import a large number of Remdesivir doses from Bangladesh to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the increasing demand for Remdesivir for critical patients in Jharkhand and its unavailability, we have reached out to the Pharma companies in Bangladesh for buying around 50,000 vials for emergency use. I have written to D.V. Sadananda Gowda Ji for permission to import as soon as possible,” said Mr. Soren in a social media message.

The news of the Jharkhand Chief Minister seeking medicines from Bangladesh was flashed on the TV channels of Dhaka on Sunday night. The Ministry of External Affairs here had not commented on the development till the time of writing this report.

