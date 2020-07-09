Coronavirus | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren goes into quarantine

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren went into self-isolation on Wednesday after one of his Cabinet colleagues and an MLA were found infected with coronavirus.
Minister Mithilesh Thakur and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA Mathura Mahato tested positive on Tuesday.
“As a precaution, I will also be in self-isolation for the next few days. During this period, I will execute all the necessary tasks from home,” Mr. Soren said on Wednesday.
He urged the people to wear mask and avoid going to crowded places. “If there is no mask, then cover your face with a cloth and maintain social distancing. But stay connected,” he said.
The Chief Minister said the pandemic had posed challenges on different fronts to his government. “But despite the limited resources, the State has been moving fast and resolutely to deal with the disease. Earlier, there were no testing facilities for COVID-19 in the State, but now testing facilities are available in every district,” he said while inaugurating a private healthcare institute at Ranchi.
As of now, 2877 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand. After recovery of 2068 patients, active cases in the State stood at 789. The disease has claimed 20 lives. East Singhbhum is the worst affected district with 529 positive cases, followed by Simdega (355) and Ranchi (278)
At 0.72%, the State has one of the lowest mortality rates in the country and 69.71% of those infected have recovered so far.
